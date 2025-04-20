Pistons fall to Knicks after New York dominates fourth quarter

NEW YORK CITY (WXYZ) — In the first Pistons playoff game since 2019, Detroit fell to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 123-112.

After the Pistons led by eight to kick off the fourth quarter, the Knicks went on a 21-0 run to go from up eight to down 13 in less than five game minutes (9:14-4:47). New York outscored Detroit, 40-21, in that final quarter.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 34 points. Five New York players finished in double-figures, including Cameron Payne, who came alive in the third and fourth quarter and finished with 14 points, kickstarting the Knicks comeback.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 25 points. He was one of three Pistons to score 20 points or more, with Cade Cunningham scoring 21 points off of 8-21 shooting in his first playoff game and Malik Beasley scoring 20 points off the bench.

With this victory, the Knicks take a 1-0 lead in the series, and need just three more wins to advance to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

Game 2 is set to tip-off on Monday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. on TNT. The Pistons return to Detroit for Game 3 and 4, with Game 3 tipping off on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. on TNT. Game 4 will be played on Channel 7, with the game tipping off at 1 p.m. EST.

