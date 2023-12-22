Pistons fans chant 'sell the team' as Detroit loses 25th straight game

It appears Detroit Pistons fans might have had enough with the team as it approaches an NBA record for consecutive losses.

During their 25th straight loss last night, Pistons fans started chanting "sell the team" while others were wearing bags on their had that said "sell the team."

Tom Gores, the founder of Platinum Equity, bought the team in June 2011 and since that time, the Pistons have a record of 358-612.

Detroit has only made the playoffs twice – once in 2015-16 and once in 2018-19, and has only had a winning record one time. That was when they went 44-38 in the 2015-16 season.

The past four seasons have been among the worst for the Pistons, with the team winning a combined 80 games,

Here's the season-by-season record since Gores bought the team.

2011-12 - 25-41

2012-13 - 29-53

2013-14 - 29-53

2014-15 - 32-50

2015-16 - 44-38

2016-17 - 37-45

2017-18 - 39-43

2018-19 - 41-41

2019-20 - 20-46

2020-21 - 20-52

2021-22 - 23-53

2022-23 - 17-65

2023-24 - 2-26

The Pistons are now just one loss short of the NBA single-season record of 26 straight losses, set by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers hold the all-time record for consecutive losses at 28, which spans two seasons.

Detroit next plays in Brooklyn on Saturday night, then hosts Brooklyn on Tuesday and plays in Boston next Thursday.