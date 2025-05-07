'Hell of a season for us.' Pistons President Trajan Langdon holds end-of-season press conference

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Less than a week after the Detroit Pistons were eliminated from the playoffs, Pistons president Trajan Langdon spoke to the media after a successful first season at the helm.

The Pistons tripled their win total from this past season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Point guard Cade Cunningham was named to his first All-Star team and four Pistons were nominated for awards: Cunningham (Most Improved Player of the Year), guard Malik Beasley (Sixth Man of the Year), head coach J.B. Bickerstaff (Coach of the Year) and Langdon (Executive of the Year). Earning the 6-seed, the Pistons lost in the first round to the New Yorks Knicks in six games.

"Hell of a season for us, I don't know how else to put it," Langdon said. "I guess it puts different expectations on us, and there are positives and negatives to that, but I think more positives...I think what we set out to do from an environmental and cultural standpoint was done, which was great in Year 1."

Takeaways from the press conference

Langdon stressed Bickerstaff's importance in the turn-around, especially considering for most of Detroit's young players, he's their third coach in three years. Specifically, Langdon complimented the coach on the defensive improvements and the buy-in from the team,

"I think for us we're going to stay patient," Langdon said when asked about possible off-season acquisitions. "We have to make the right decisions for sustainable success, and right now I think we have the guys that can do that."

Langdon said that owner Tom Gores checks in on the team regularly, saying that he gives the team "an incredible access to resources." Langdon spoke about the conversations he had with Gores this past off-season, and he said similar conversations will happen again next season.

When asked about the improvement of Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland, Langdon said he's excited for them to have a full off-season with the team, with Thompson recovering from a blood clot issue and Holland being drafted last season. Langdon did confirm that Ron Holland will be participating in Summer League in July.

Langdon was understandably coy when asked about trades: he didn't rule anything out, but several times, he stressed the importance of sustainable success and the team's long-term future.

Jaden Ivey, who has been out since early January while dealing with a broken left fibula, is "going to stand out next year." He didn't provide a specific timeline for Ivey's return, but did say he's excited to see what Ivey looks like this summer and in the fall.

When asked about Cunningham, Langdon said he was "the main driver of winning for us this year." He also stressed the importance of Cunningham feeling what the playoffs is like.

Asked about next month's draft (the Pistons don't pick until the second round at pick 37), Langdon said less players are entering the draft because of NIL now being so prevalent at the college level. He didn't say there was a specific thing the team was looking to do in the draft, saying it will depend on draft prep and the NBA Combine in Chicago.

When asked if acquiring an All-Star is more likely to happen through trade or free agency, Langdon, stressing that he was speaking hypothetically, said he would assume it would happen in a trade.

"I was speechless to be honest with you," Langdon said when asked about the playoff atmosphere in Detroit. "Our fans were better than the fans at Madison Square Garden."

"That’s TBD right now," Langdon said when asked about Ivey and Jalen Duren becoming eligible for extensions this off-season. "I’m sure talks will be had in the summer, but we have a long time to make that decision."

When asked about if there's a clear second option to play alongside Cunningham: "No, but I think that's a good thing," Langdon said. "I'm excited to see who that will be."

