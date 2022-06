DETROIT — The Pistons didn't have lottery luck this year, but Troy Weaver is still optimistic about picking fifth.

He doesn't buy the narrative of a drop-off after the top prospects in 2022 NBA Draft.

"If that was the case, how does Giannis go 15? How does Kawhi go 15?" Weaver said. "I like 7, 8, 9 guys in the draft."

