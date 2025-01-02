Pistons guard Jaden Ivey reportedly broke fibula in win over Magic

(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey reportedly suffered a broken fibula in his left leg during the team's win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania reported the news on Thursday.

He scored 22 points in the game before getting injured early in the fourth quarter. Ivey and Orlando's Cole Anthony where going for the ball when Anthony slipped and fell. He fell into Ivey's planted leg.

Ivey went to the floor and grabbed his leg in pain, and Anthony was visibly shaken. Ivey was eventually taken off the court in a stretcher.

In his third year with the Pistons, Ivey was averaging 17.6 points per game, 4 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field.