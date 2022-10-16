Pistons host the Magic for season opener

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons start the season at home against the Orlando Magic. Wednesday's matchup is the first this season for the squads.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic for the season opener.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.

Orlando went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 6.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.