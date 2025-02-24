Pistons hosting Big Sean night next month, with exclusive bobblehead package to benefit Detroit charities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are hosting Big Sean Night next month, to both honor the multi-platinum Detroit rapper and raise money for Detroit charities.

Big Sean Night will be on the rapper's birthday on Tuesday, March 25, with the Pistons tipping off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. EST.

The Pistons say that fans will experience Big Sean elements throughout the event, including a special halftime performance by Detroit rapper Nassan curated by Big Sean.

As part of the festivities, the Pistons are debuting a merchandise collaboration designed by Sean, that will be available for purchase beginning on March 25.

Ahead of the game, you can also purchase the Big Sean Bobblehead charitable ticket package, which includes the bobblehead pictured above and tickets to the game. Money raised from that package will go towards the Detroit Pistons Foundation, as well as the Boys & Girls Cli=ub of Southeastern Michigan via the Sean Anderson foundation.

The first 100 fans to buy this package will also received an autographed copy of the Detroit native's new book, "Go Higher."

“Being from the city, you all know how much this means to me and the journey we all have to go through to make something of yourself, so I truly appreciate the support,” said Big Sean in the release. “To be able to work with The Pistons as The Creative Director of Innovation is a dream come true and I can’t wait to bring Don Life to the city.”

You can purchase tickets to the game and that bobblehead package at this link.