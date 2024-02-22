Pistons' Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games for punching Suns' Drew Eubanks

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games for what the NBA said was starting a physical alternation with Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks last week.

On Feb. 14, Isaiah Stewart reportedly punched Eubanks at the arena hours before the teams played.

Stewart was eventually arrested and issued a citation. He was been listed as "out" for that game due to a sprained ankle.

According to the league, Stewart is expected to begin serving his suspension starting with Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers.