Pistons' Jerami Grant named NBA Most Improved Player award finalist

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is one of three finalists for the NBA Most Improved Player award, along with Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

The league announced finalists for all of its 2020-21 season awards Thursday night, including NBA MVP.

Grant averaged 22.3 points per game in 2020-21, up from 12.0 points per game the previous season. He led the Pistons in scoring for 14 consecutive games from December 26 through January 22, becoming the first Detroit player to do so since Jerry Stackhouse in the 2000-01 season.

"(Jerami is) a really good player right now," Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said during his season-ending press conference. "Now, it's about getting out of the conversation for Most Improved and into the conversation for All-Star."

TNT will announce the winner of each award throughout its 2021 NBA Playoffs coverage.