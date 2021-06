WXYZ — Detroit fans know all too well the gut punch feeling after a lottery draw can be severe.

That is no longer the case.

For the first time since 1970, the Pistons will select first overall in the NBA Draft.

Orlando, Houston and Detroit all had the same odds to land the top slot, but it was Detroit that had the ping pong balls fall their way.

This is also the first time since the lottery was introduced, that the Pistons moved up.