Pistons owner Tom Gores donates $1 million to Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is donating $1 million to the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, the school announced Wednesday.

The school says the donation, made through the Tom Gores Family Foundation, will be used to expand its facility and make other infrastructure improvements.

“Schools like ours rely on donors to bridge the funding gap to ensure we reach our ambitious goals," said Rose. "The Gores family and the Pistons organization have been our largest supporters. They’ve been vocal about the need to invest in our community, and more importantly, they’ve consistently put action behind their words. I hope their generosity encourages others to support our efforts.”

Gores and his family have partnered with Jalen Rose and the school since 2013.

“Investing in education, especially in communities that too often go overlooked, is vital in the fight for social justice and equality," said Gores. Kids in our community need better opportunities and a more level playing field, and it’s clear that what JRLA is doing works.”

The school, located in Northwest Detroit, is in its 10th year of operation.