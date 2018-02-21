Pistons PG Reggie Jackson onto next phase of ankle sprain rehab

Auburn Hills, MI - Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson is making strides in his recovery from an ankle sprain he suffered earlier this season.

Jackson is doing some light running and shooting now, and hasn't had any setbacks in his rehabilitation.

He suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain on Dec. 26 in the Pistons game against Indiana.

Jackson says it's been difficult to watch from the sidelines, and the further along he gets in his recovery, the harder it is to do so.

"It honestly makes the recovery process a little crappier. You feel good that you're getting better, but you're still not quite there. I'm making strides, but it's not where I want to be. I want to be out there with my guys playing, and I want to be fully healthy, so it sucks but I'm happy that I'm making progress," Jackson said after Wednesday's practice.

There is still no formal timetable for Jackson's return.