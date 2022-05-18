Pistons receive fifth overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons received the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Tuesday night in the league's annual draft lottery.

The Orlando Magic won the lottery, receiving the first overall pick.

"We don't cry over spilled milk," Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said. "We're going to pick at five, and do our homework."

"We could pick (at number) five right now. There's no disappointment. We're excited to make the pick."

The Pistons, along with the Magic and Houston Rockets, each had a 14 percent chance of obtaining the top pick. The Oklahoma City Thunder, as a result of holding two selections, had a combined 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

Detroit won the draft lottery in 2021, using the No. 1 pick to select Cade Cunningham, who ultimately finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting.

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled to be held June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.