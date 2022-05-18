Watch
Sports

Actions

Pistons receive fifth overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft

FILE Mark Tatum NBA Draft Lottery
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Frank Franklin II/AP
FILE — NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announces the results for the Detroit Pistons at the NBA basketball draft lottery Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
FILE Mark Tatum NBA Draft Lottery
Posted at 8:21 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 21:19:18-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons received the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Tuesday night in the league's annual draft lottery.

The Orlando Magic won the lottery, receiving the first overall pick.

"We don't cry over spilled milk," Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said. "We're going to pick at five, and do our homework."

"We could pick (at number) five right now. There's no disappointment. We're excited to make the pick."

The Pistons, along with the Magic and Houston Rockets, each had a 14 percent chance of obtaining the top pick. The Oklahoma City Thunder, as a result of holding two selections, had a combined 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

Detroit won the draft lottery in 2021, using the No. 1 pick to select Cade Cunningham, who ultimately finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting.

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled to be held June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!