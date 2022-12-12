Pistons release new apparel designed by Detroit high school students

The Detroit Pistons announced a new line of merchandise designed by Detroit high school students over the summer.

The SAY Detroit x Pistons retail collection includes two t-shirts, a crewneck sweatshirt and a hoodie.

The students were part of an 8-week summer business and marketing program between the Pistons and SAY Detroit, and stemmed from a $350,000 donation from Pistons Owner Tom Gores to SAY Detroit.

“I’m very excited about the work the kids have done and I respect their ability to execute,” Gores said in a statement “They are so smart and creative. It’s one thing to have dreams, we should all have them, but it’s another to do something every day to achieve them. I’m inspired by the kids and their ability to deliver.”

During the course, two groups learned the basics of branding, retail marketing and product development while working on the designs.

"The entire process of this project has been a breath of fresh air,” said Malcolm McCants, Director of Education for SAY Detroit Play Center. “It was exhilarating to be able to observe the students and learn how deeply ingrained they are in the culture and climate of Detroit through their creativity and work ethic."

The apparel is available from Dec. 12-16 at the Pistons 313 Shop online will be available at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 16 when the Pistons will face the Sacramento Kings. All proceeds from the retail line will benefit SAY Detroit for future programming.