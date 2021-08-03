Watch
Pistons reportedly sign center Kelly Olynyk to three-year deal

Marta Lavandier/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright (55) drives to the basket at Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
(WXYZ) — The Pistons made a move moments after free agency opened, agreeing to a deal with veteran center Kelly Olynyk to a three-year, $37 million deal, according to ESPN.

Last Thursday, the Pistons dumped center Mason Plumlee's contract to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 30-year-old center went to the Rockets last season in a trade from the Heat. He had spent four seasons in Miami. Olynyk averaged 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 27 games with the Rockets.

Detroit was seeking three-point shooters to add to its roster. Olynyk adds to that mix. He is a 36.7% career three-point shooter.

Olynyk was drafted 13th overall in 2013 out of Gonzaga.

