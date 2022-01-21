Pistons' Rex Kalamian to become head coach of Armenian national team

Rex Kalamian had a taste of head coaching during the 2021-22 NBA season when filling in for Dwane Casey and now he will become a full-time head coach. In a report from ESPN, Kalamian will become the head coach of the Armenian national team.

His duties with the Armenian national team will occur in the NBA offseason, so it will not impact his commitment to the Pistons. Kalamian is a Bronx-born Armenian-American. His grandmother escaped the Armenian genocide when she came to the United States.

Kalamian has spent 25 years in the NBA as an assistant coach for 7 different franchises, including the Detroit Pistons.