Pistons rookies impress again in win over Cavs

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) reaches in on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Isaiah Stewart
Posted at 10:06 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 22:06:56-04

DETROIT (AP) — Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including a tiebreaking baseline drive in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Pistons to a 109-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jackson was fouled on his basket with 29 seconds left. He missed the free throw but the Cavaliers couldn’t secure the rebound. Josh Jackson grabbed it and then scored to go up 107-103 with 16.5 seconds remaining, giving the Cavaliers their fifth loss in six games.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland added 23 for the Cavaliers. The backcourt scored the final 20 points for Cleveland.

