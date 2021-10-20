Watch
Sports

Actions

Pistons rule out Cade Cunningham for opener against Bulls

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham watches from the sideline during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cade Cunningham Spurs Pistons Basketball
Posted at 6:24 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 18:24:28-04

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of the team’s season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained right ankle.

Detroit will host the Bulls on Wednesday night without Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Cunningham hurt his ankle early in training camp and did not play in the preseason.

Detroit is counting on the 6-foot-8 guard to help restore success.

The Pistons have earned a spot in the playoffs just twice since 2009, when they ended an eight-year playoff run that included their third NBA championship, two Eastern Conference titles and six trips to the conference finals.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!