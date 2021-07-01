Pistons' Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart named to 2021 USA men's select team

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Pistons forwards Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart have been named to the 2021 USA Basketball men's select team.

The 17-player select team will train with the U.S. men's national team during its training camp in Las Vegas.

“This USA Select Team continues the legacy established by previous Select teams of helping prepare our USA National Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games,” said managing director Jerry Colangelo. “With all the uncertainty of how many of our Olympic Team members will be available for the USA training camp because of the overlap with the NBA Finals, we chose a USA Select Team consisting of many of the top young NBA players and four players who not only own international experience, but who played recently for USA Basketball in important national team qualifying competitions. If we need to add players to fill out our roster for any of our exhibition games, we feel this USA Select Team has an excellent variety of skilled players to choose from.”

2021 USA Basketball Select Team Roster

Saddiq Bey (F) Detroit Pistons / Villanova

Miles Bridges (F) Charlotte Hornets / Michigan State

Anthony Edwards (G) Minnesota Timberwolves / Georgia

Darius Garland (G) Cleveland Cavaliers / Vanderbilt

Tyrese Haliburton (G) Sacramento Kings / Iowa State

Tyler Herro (G) Miami Heat / Kentucky

John Jenkins (G) Bilbao Basket, Italy / Vanderbilt

Keldon Johnson (G) San Antonio Spurs / Kentucky

Josh Magette (G) Darüşşafaka Tekfen, Turkey/Alabama-Huntsville

Dakota Mathias (G) Philadelphia 76ers / Purdue

Immanuel Quickly (G) New York Knicks / Kentucky

Naz Reid (C) Minnesota Timberwolves / LSU

Cam Reynolds (F) Houston Rockets / Tulane

Isaiah Stewart (F/C) Detroit Pistons / Washington

Obi Toppin (F) New York Knicks / Dayton

P.J. Washington (F) Charlotte Hornets / Kentucky

Patrick Williams (F) Chicago Bulls / Florida State

Head Coach: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Assistant Coach: Mark Few, Gonzaga

Assistant Coach: Jamahl Mosley, Dallas Mavericks