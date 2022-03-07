Pistons seeking third straight win, host Trae Young, Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (31-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (17-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Detroit Pistons. Young ranks fifth in the league scoring 28.0 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 13-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit allows 112.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Hawks are 20-20 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta has a 16-25 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 122-104 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Jerami Grant is shooting 45.9% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Young is scoring 28.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (spine).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.