Pistons select Purdue guard Jaden Ivey fifth overall in 2022 NBA Draft

John Minchillo/AP
Jaden Ivey, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 8:34 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 20:41:31-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons selected Purdue guard Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night.

During the 2021-22 season, Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, earning All-Big Ten First Team honors from both the coaches and media.

Ivey is the son of former WNBA player and current Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey and former NFL wide receiver Javin Hunter.

Detroit is also scheduled to make the No. 36 overall pick in the second round as a result of the Jerami Grant trade.

