(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons selected Purdue guard Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night.

During the 2021-22 season, Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, earning All-Big Ten First Team honors from both the coaches and media.

Ivey is the son of former WNBA player and current Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey and former NFL wide receiver Javin Hunter.

Detroit is also scheduled to make the No. 36 overall pick in the second round as a result of the Jerami Grant trade.