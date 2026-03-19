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Pistons star Cade Cunningham expected to miss extended time with collapsed lung, per report

Pistons Raptors Basketball
Frank Gunn/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes to the basket as Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) defends during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pistons Raptors Basketball
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DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is expected to miss extended time after suffering a collapsed lung, according to a report from Shams Charania with ESPN.

Cunningham left in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards with back spasms.

The two-time All-Star was leading the Pistons in scoring (24.5 points per game) while averaging 5.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from three and 81.4 percent from the free throw line.

With a 49-19 record entering Thursday, the Pistons are the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, with Detroit being 3.5 games ahead of second-place Boston in the standings. Detroit is back in action tonight, facing the Wizards in Washington again.

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