Pistons take on the Lakers on 14-game losing streak

Detroit will try to break its 14-game losing streak when the Detroit Pistons play Los Angeles. Wednesday's meeting is the first of the season between the two teams. Detroit is 1-7 at home, and Los Angeles is 3-6 on the road.

Los Angeles Lakers (10-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Los Angeles as losers of 14 in a row.

The Pistons have gone 1-7 at home. Detroit has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers have gone 3-6 away from home. Los Angeles gives up 113.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Pistons average 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (14.0). The Lakers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 47.3% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ausar Thompson is shooting 46.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Anthony Davis is averaging 21.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 0-10, averaging 109.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Joe Harris: out (shoulder), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Cam Reddish: day to day (adductor), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (nose).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.