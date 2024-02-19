Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Pistons to honor 20th anniversary of 2004 Championship team during March 17 game

Detroit Pistons 2004 NBA Champions
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MICHAEL CONROY/AP
Detroit Pistons coach Larry Brown and his players celebrate the Piston 100-87 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Auburn Hills, Mich. Tuesday night June 15, 2004. Joining Brown are, Tayshaun Prince (22) Corliss Williamson, rear, and Rasheed Wallace (30) .(AP Photo/ Michael Conroy )
Detroit Pistons 2004 NBA Champions
Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 10:30:46-05

The Detroit Pistons will host a special game-day recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 2004 NBA Championship team in March.

According to the Pistons, the honor will take place during the March 17 game against the Miami Heat at 3 p.m.

Members of the 2004 team will be honored and on hand for the game, which will include a pregame "Walk of Champions" on the Via concourse at Little Caesars Arena. There will be a special halftime ceremony, video tributes, in-game interviews, highlights and more.

The 2004 Pistons won 54 games, including a 20-6 record in the final 26 games, clinching a postseason berth. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers to win the NBA Championship.

To celebrate, the Pistons will also have a special edition red satin Starter Jacket to commemorate the 20th anniversary.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Exclusive stories all February long