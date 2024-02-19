Pistons to honor 20th anniversary of 2004 Championship team during March 17 game

The Detroit Pistons will host a special game-day recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 2004 NBA Championship team in March.

According to the Pistons, the honor will take place during the March 17 game against the Miami Heat at 3 p.m.

Members of the 2004 team will be honored and on hand for the game, which will include a pregame "Walk of Champions" on the Via concourse at Little Caesars Arena. There will be a special halftime ceremony, video tributes, in-game interviews, highlights and more.

The 2004 Pistons won 54 games, including a 20-6 record in the final 26 games, clinching a postseason berth. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers to win the NBA Championship.

To celebrate, the Pistons will also have a special edition red satin Starter Jacket to commemorate the 20th anniversary.