Pistons travel to play Eastern Conference-leading 76ers

Detroit Pistons (20-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46-21, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons face the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers are 28-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.5 rebounds. Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 10.8 boards.

The Pistons are 12-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 110.9 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pistons won 119-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Delon Wright led Detroit with 28 points, and Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green leads the 76ers averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 9.5 points per game while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Embiid is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 23.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Mason Plumlee is second on the Pistons averaging 10.3 points and is adding 9.3 rebounds. Killian Hayes is averaging 5.5 assists and 4.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 44.9% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 104.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (ankle).

Pistons: Cory Joseph: day to day (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: out (personal), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Wayne Ellington: day to day (calves), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Josh Jackson: out (tooth), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.