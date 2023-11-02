Pistons unveil new City Edition uniforms honoring Detroit Bad Boys era

The Detroit Pistons unveiled their NBA City Edition uniforms for the 2023-24 season that honor the Detroit Bad Boys era.

The uniforms go along with a new "Detroit Bad Boys" retail collection that is being released by the team at the Detroit Pistons shop.

According to the team, the uniforms pay tribute to the Detroit Bad Boys logo. They are black with orange piping and feature "Detroit" in the classic script on the chest.

On the shorts, there's a modernized take of the logo that has a crackled "313" reference to the skull and crossbones from the original design.

There are also crossbones details featured down the sides, and the jock tag includes a CD2 logo that pays homage to Hall of Fame Pistons coach Chuck Daly.

“This year’s City Edition uniforms are inspired by the “Bad Boys” era of Detroit Basketball that changed the way basketball in the NBA was played, personified the city and displayed the blue-collar attitude of Detroiters that still resonates to this day,” said Alicia Jeffreys, Chief Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons.

The team will also have a special-edition black and orange "Detroit Bad Boys" court that will be used for the City Edition uniform games.

Detroit Pistons

The uniforms will be worn nine times, and the team will host seven Detroit Bad Boys nights featuring an appearance by a member of the 1989 NBA Championship team.

The “Detroit Bad Boys” nights schedule is:

November 5 vs. Phoenix (Isiah Thomas)

December 26 vs. Brooklyn (Rick Mahorn)

January 27 vs. Washington (John Long)

February 26 vs. New York (James Edwards)

March 20 vs. Indiana (Vinnie Johnson)

March 22 vs. Boston (John Salley)

April 1 vs. Memphis (TBD)

