Pistons unveil new 'DET' Statement Edition uniforms

DETROIT — The Pistons unveiled more new uniforms for the upcoming season.

The team has black and blue Statement Edition jerseys for 2022-23. The team says the stripes on the uniforms “pay homage to the warm-up tops the Pistons wore during the late 80s and early 90s.”

The teams says the stripes “pay homage to the warmup tops the Pistons wore during the late 80s and early 90s.” pic.twitter.com/eWuCbfX6Ct — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 7, 2022

The jerseys feature a large 'DET' on the chest.

“This year’s Statement Edition jersey aims to bridge some elements of the Pistons past with our exciting future,” Pistons chief marketing officer Alicia Jeffreys said. “When we launch a new uniform, every detail is considered, but first and foremost our goal is to create a jersey that Detroit can be proud of.”

The Pistons will wear these during each “In It For My City” promotional game throughout the season:

Oct. 26 vs. Hawks

Nov. 4 vs. Cavaliers

Nov. 12 vs. Celtics

Dec. 16 vs. Kings

Jan. 13 vs. Pelicans

Feb. 10 vs. Spurs

March 13 vs. Pacers

