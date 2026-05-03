Pistons use second-quarter burst to cruise past Magic, win first playoff series since 2008

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons took care of business on their home floor, beating the Orlando Magic, 116-94, to win Game 7 and advance to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

Cade Cunningham (32 points) and Tobias Harris (30) led the Pistons in scoring. Daniss Jenkins played a pivotal role off the bench, scoring 16 points, including a three to beat the third quarter buzzer.

Per the ESPN broadcast, Cunningham and Harris were the 10th teammates in NBA history to each score 30 points in a Game 7. The Magic's Paolo Banchero led all players with 38 points.

The Pistons led by double digits for the entirety of the second half. It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the first half, until Tobias Harris went on a scoring surge, propelling the Pistons to a 60-49 lead at the half after scoring 19 points over the first two quarters. 17 second-quarter points from Harris helped the Pistons outscore the Magic in that 12-minute period, 40-27.

This is the first time the Pistons have won a playoff series since beating the Magic in five games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2008. It's the first playoff series that a Detroit team has won since Little Caesars Arena opened in 2017. This is also the first time the Pistons came back from a 3-1 deficit to win a series since beating the Magic in the first round in 2003.

The Pistons will go on to face the winner of tonight's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors, who tip off in their own Game 7 later this evening.

