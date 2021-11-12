Watch
Pistons visit Cavaliers, seek first back-to-back wins of season

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 4:10 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 16:10:40-05

Detroit Pistons (2-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Detroit meet on Friday.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 112.4 points per game and shoot 48.4% from the field last season.

Detroit finished 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

