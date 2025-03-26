Pistons win again without Cunningham, beat Spurs behind Sasser's big game off bench

DETROIT (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 27 points in 25 minutes off the bench and the Detroit Pistons routed the San Antonio Spurs 122-96 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive victory without injured star Cade Cunningham.

Tobias Harris added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons (41-32), who pulled within a percentage point of Milwaukee (40-31) for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Duren had 14 points and seven assists, and Ausar Thompson added 14 points and six boards.

Cunningham, averaging 25.7 points and 9.2 assists, missed his second straight game with a bruised left calf. Sasser has stepped in to fill the scoring void, also providing 20 points in 26 minutes Sunday during a 136-130 win over New Orleans.

The second-year guard from Houston entered Tuesday averaging 6.0 points per game. His previous career best was 26 in November 2023 at Milwaukee, early in his rookie season.

Devin Vassell had 26 points for the Spurs, and rookie Stephon Castle scored 19.

