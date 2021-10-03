Pius Suter scores lone Red Wings goal in loss to Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 25 saves to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in an exhibition game Sunday.

Kasperi Kapanen scored twice and Jeff Carter, Kris Letang, and Danton Heinen each had a goal for Pittsburgh, which announced before the game that Jake Guentzel tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said on Twitter that Guentzel, who was replaced in the lineup by Dominik Simon, was “being monitored by the Penguins medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League.”

Pius Suter scored for the Red Wings, which had Alex Nedeljkovic and Victor Brattstrom split time in net. Nedeljkovic started and allowed four goals on 23 shots in 35:15 spanning the first period and a half before being replaced by Brattstrom, who finished with eights stops on nine shots.