(WXYZ) — PK Subban thinks Dylan Larkin has learned how to play winning hockey, and evolving like Steven Stamkos in Tampa.

"I think for Dylan Larkin as a free agent, Detroit's gotta get him signed. If they don't, there will be a long list of teams lined up to sign this guy," he told WXYZ.

Subban is working as an analyst for ESPN/ABC's All-Star weekend coverage.