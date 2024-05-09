Plan for Detroit Golf Club North Course restoration includes using Ross' original design, report says

We're learning more about the planned restoration and renovation project slated for Detroit Golf Club's north course scheduled for next year.

Richard Humphreys of the Golf Course Architecture journal published an interview this week with Tyler Rae, the man hired by Detroit Golf Club to lead the project.

It's slated to begin in the summer of 2025 after the Rocket Mortgage Classic ends. It will start on the north course, where 17 of the 18 holes for the Rocket Mortgage Classic are located – the tournament uses the south course's first hole as its third hole.

The historic courses were completed in 1916 by legendary golf architect Donald Ross and has seen different renovations and restorations over the years.

Most recently, the North Course restoration added forward tee boxes, lengthened the course and rebuilt bunkers in 2014, according to the club's website.

According to Humphreys, the $16 million first phase of renovation will begin right after the tournament and cover every feature on the golf course, as well as update the drainage and irrigation systems on the course.

Rae's proposal for the renovation, according to the article, is to incorporate many of Ross' original designs for the course.

“Detroit Golf Club is a special place with a celebrated history and we are honored to be spearheading its golf course restoration, which will incorporate many facets of Donald Ross’s bold original design including hummocks and mounds, angled drainage ditches and perched greens,” Rae said, according to the article.

Humphreys reports that Rae will use Ross' detailed 1914 plan for the course, early aerial photographs and historical ground-level photography.

Other plans, according to the article, include rebuilding tees with more square footage.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club at the end of June 2024, and tickets are on sale now.