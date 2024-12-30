Playoff scenarios: Everything you need to know about the Lions' potential playoff seeds with two games to go

DETROIT — The 13-2 Detroit Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL all season long, but they still haven't clinched the NFC North or the 1-seed in the NFC.

After beating the Green Bay Packers yesterday, the Minnesota Vikings are 14-2 and as of Monday morning, Minnesota leads the NFC North and has the 1 seed.

We know the Lions will be in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, but their playoff seed is still yet to be determined. The Lions still have two games to improve their record: a road match-up against the San Francisco 49ers — who have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs — and a home finale against those Vikings.

Here's a guide to the playoff implications of these next two match-ups:



With how the Week 17 games played out, the Lions will either be the 1-seed or the 5-seed. There are two advantages to being the 1-seed: the Lions would get an extra bye week to rest up and heal injuries ahead of the Divisional Round, and the Lions would get to play every playoff game until the Super Bowl at Ford Field.

The Week 18 match-up with the Vikings will determine the Lions seed. If the Lions win, they clinch the NFC North and the 1-seed. If the Vikings win, the Lions would be the 5-seed, and would travel to either Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers or Atlanta to face the Falcons for the Wild Card round.

If the Lions and Vikings finish with the same record, the tiebreaker would be head-to-head record, which still comes down to the Week 18 match-up. Because of the tiebreaker being tied to that game, tonight's game against the Niners essentially has no playoff implications. While Dan Campbell and the Lions will certainly seek revenge in the very stadium where they were eliminated from the playoffs last season, the Lions could still lose this game and get the one seed because of that tiebreaker.

Tonight's game against the San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast on Channel 7, with our pre-game special coverage featuring Brad Galli and Alex Crescenti starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

Related: Lions fans have revenge on the mind & share memories ahead of Monday Night Football game

Lions fans ready for revenge in Monday Night Football game against San Francisco 49ers