Pollock, Vaughn homer, White Sox hand Tigers seventh straight loss

CHICAGO (AP) — AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Harold Castro homered and Javier Báez had two hits for the Tigers, who have dropped seven straight and 10 of 11. Detroit struck out 14 times.

The White Sox climbed to three games over .500 for the first time since April 17, when they were 6-3. Chicago last swept a team July 1-3 at San Francisco.

Kendall Graveman worked around Castro’s homer and a single in the ninth for his sixth save.

Lynn (3-5) allowed two runs and five hits. He has won just two of his last 10 starts.

Tyler Alexander (2-7) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings for Detroit.

Vaughn homered off Wily Peralta in the eighth for his 13th of the season. The White Sox added another run on Seby Zavala’s RBI double as left fielder Akil Baddoo slipped.

Chicago went ahead to stay with two runs in the fifth. Jiménez doubled home Pollock and then scored on Vaughn’s bouncer to shortstop Báez.

First baseman Kody Clemens dropped second baseman Willi Castro’s throw on Vaughn’s grounder on the potentially inning-ending double play. Vaughn also drove in tiebreaking runs against Detroit on Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers went ahead 2-0 in the third when a Lynn wild pitch brought home a run and Báez answered White Sox fans’ boos with an RBI double. Báez, a former Chicago Cub, held a finger to his lips and waved as he stood at second base. White Sox fans jeered the shortstop throughout the series.

The White Sox are 10-3 against Detroit this season but 16-22 against the rest of the AL Central.

TRANSACTION

The Tigers received left-hander Ricardo Sanchez from the Philadelphia Phillies in a minor league trade for cash.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert (sprained left wrist) was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game after he exited Chicago’s 2-0 victory over Detroit on Friday. He was injured trying to steal second base. Robert is considered day to day. ... INF Leury García (soreness) had the day off.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday at Cleveland, which will start RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 6.05 ERA). In Game 2, RHP Bryan Garcia (0-0, 2.35 ERA) will start for Detroit. Cleveland had yet to announce a starter.

White Sox: RHP Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA) will start Monday in the opener of a four-game series against Houston. Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.85 ERA) pitches for the visiting Astros.