Pop-up featuring Miguel Cabrera's favorite Venezuelan food opening Tuesday

A pop-up restaurant honoring Miguel Cabrera and his favorite Venezuelan food will open in Detroit this week through the end of the month.

El Rey de las Arepas will host the pop-up restaurant at 44 Columbia St. in The District Detroit and will be open on select days during the month of September.

The Detroit Tigers will also celebrate Miguel Cabrera's career during Miggy Celebration Weekend on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at Comerica Park.

The restaurant will be open on:



Tuesday, September 12: 3:30-7pm

Wednesday, September 13: 3:30-7pm

Thursday, September 14: 11am-2pm

Saturday, September 16 (non-game day): 3:30-7pm

Sunday, September 17 (non-game day): 10am-1pm (Detroit Lions home game)

Saturday, September 23 (non-game day): 3:30-7pm

Sunday, September 24 (non-game day): 10am-1pm (Detroit Lions home game)

Tuesday, September 26: 3:30-7pm

Wednesday, September 27: 3:30-7pm

Thursday, September 28: 11am- 2pm

Friday, September 29: 3:30-7pm (Miggy Celebration Weekend)

Saturday, September 30: 11am-2pm (Miggy Celebration Weekend)

Sunday, October 1: 11:30am-3:30pm (Miggy Celebration Weekend)

Food offerings from El Rey de las Arepas will also be available inside Comerica Park throughout Miggy Celebration Weekend near section 116.