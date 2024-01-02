PASADENA, Calif. — Jim Harbaugh called Michigan’s overtime victory in the Rose Bowl “a glorious day for the Michigan Wolverines.” Check out his postgame interview with Brad Galli.
Postgame interview: Jim Harbaugh calls Rose Bowl win 'a glorious day for the Michigan Wolverines'
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 10:07:08-05
