Predators' Rocco Grimaldi reflects on growing up a Red Wings fan

(WXYZ) -- During his press conference following a four-goal performance in a 7-1 win over Detroit, Nashville Predators forward Rocco Grimaldi reflected on growing up as a Red Wings fan.

"It's weird, a kid that grows up a Detroit Red Wings fan," Grimaldi said. "A kid who is from California but grows up a Red Wings fan, who gets the opportunity to move to Michigan."

After relocating with his family to Michigan in 2005, Grimaldi played for the Little Caesars program before going on to play for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

"The man who brought me to Michigan was in the stands tonight, Glen Murray, son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Ilitch," said Grimaldi. To have him in the stands, to grow up with (broadcasters) Kenny Daniels and Mickey Redmond, watching those games, and to know that they called tonight's game, it's surreal for me. It's special. I have nothing but respect for that organization."