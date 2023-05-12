Premier League's Crystal Palace to face Sevilla FC at Comerica Park this summer

Soccer is returning to Comerica Park between the English Premier League and LaLiga.

According to 313 Presents, Crystal Palace FC will take on Sevilla FC on July 30 at 7 p.m. at Comerica Park.

This is the first time in six years that international soccer will be played in Detroit. In July 2017, Comerica Park hosted its first-ever soccer match between AS Roma of Italian Serie A and Paris Saint-Germain of France's Ligue 1.

In 2018, Manchester United and Liverpool faced off as part of the International Champions Cup at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, drawing more than 100,000 people to the Big House. Man U played Real Madrid in 2014 at The Big House in front of more than 109,000 people.

Ticket on-sale dates have not been announced yet, but fans can sign up to get information, and we will provide updates as we get them.

“We are thrilled to have international soccer return to Comerica Park for a match between two elite football clubs,” said Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents. “This match-up will provide metro Detroit’s soccer fans a unique opportunity to watch their favorite European clubs play once again in person.”

“We are absolutely delighted to return to the US for the first time since 2016. We have so many loyal supporters Stateside who regularly visit us in London, and even more who wake up early every weekend to watch on NBC – so it will be fantastic to play in front of them all against such strong opposition this July," Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said

"While we remain focused on the rest of this season, to know that next season´s preparation is already arranged is very positive for the club. Playing against a quality Premier League opponent like Crystal Palace is a great opportunity. I am sure that there will be a unique atmosphere for this match. Seville FC is proud to visit Detroit and the United States of America and meet its fans," President José Castro said