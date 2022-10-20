Watch Now
Prescott's return on track as Cowboys prepare for Lions

Christopher Szagola/AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts to the fans during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 13:16:06-04

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears ready to return from a fractured thumb on his throwing hand.

Prescott has missed five games since getting injured in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

Coach Mike McCarthy says Prescott will be "in the lead chair as far as reps" for practice going into Sunday's game against Detroit.

Dallas went 4-1 with backup Cooper Rush.

The Cowboys stayed on track without Prescott and are one of just four teams in the NFC with a winning record.

