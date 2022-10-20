Prescott's return on track as Cowboys prepare for Lions

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears ready to return from a fractured thumb on his throwing hand.

Prescott has missed five games since getting injured in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

Coach Mike McCarthy says Prescott will be "in the lead chair as far as reps" for practice going into Sunday's game against Detroit.

Dallas went 4-1 with backup Cooper Rush.

The Cowboys stayed on track without Prescott and are one of just four teams in the NFC with a winning record.