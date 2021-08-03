Preserving History: Renovations begin at Hamtramck Stadium

HAMTRAMCK (WXYZ) — For years, Historic Hamtramck Stadium lied in ruins, just deteriorating away, waiting for the day that someone would come along and bring back the glory that this ballpark has. The history here? Undeniable. Just one of five Negro League Stadiums still standing and today it's getting a face lift as it carries baseball into the next generation.

One of five Negro League Stadiums still standing, this ballpark will serve as a major community pillar, built on history, well into the future.@tigers did good here. pic.twitter.com/dZ0Ofn9IJ6 — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) August 3, 2021

"You can actually walk the grounds of those who played on this field, that's why I feel like I'm on sacred ground and this is so special to me," U.S. Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence said.

Hamtramck Stadum is getting a major face lift to the tune of $2.6 million dollars in renovations, the former home of the Negro League National League Detroit Stars will become a beacon for players of tomorrow.

"It's really just an accident of faith that this stadium was never torn down and now we're grateful that that was never able to happen. Once we were alerted to its historical significance, we were especially motivated to make sure that somehow or another the stadium got saved," Mayor of Hamtramck Karen Majewski said.

Multiple organizations had a hand in making this project come to light, but the Detroit Tigers influence in this cannot be understated. They're making a major impact in this renovation and will continue to be a partner long into its future.

"The Tiger Organization is so proud and privileged to be a part of restoring a big part of our community's history and setting our young people up for success, particularly around baseball, we couldn't be more excited, we couldn't be more proud," President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings Christopher Ilitch added.

"Passing the torch and realizing that this is what it's all about, it's about the future, it's about the kids and seeing all the history here, it's really important to get everybody in the African-American community involved," Tigers outfielder Akil Badoo said.

