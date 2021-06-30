Watch
Pro-Am returns to Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Pro-Am returned to the Rocket Mortgage Classic Wednesday. Brad Galli reports from Detroit Golf Club.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 17:58:42-04

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Golf Club hosted the return of the Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Wednesday.

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame selection Calvin Johnson was among the celebrity participants.

"I had to yell 'fore' two or three times, but I don't think I hit anybody," the former Detroit Lions wide receiver said with a laugh.

Some celebrities, like Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, also participated in Tuesday's Area 313 Celebrity Scramble.

Tournament play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Thursday.

