Professional Women's Hockey League bringing game to Detroit on March 16

The Professional Women's Hockey League is bringing a game to Detroit this March as part of the PWHL Takeover Weekend.

In partnership with the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins, the PWHL Ottawa and PWHL Boston will play at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

Toronto and Montreal will play in Pittsburgh on March 17 and New York and Minnesota will play at the Xcel Energy Center, home of the Minnesota Wild, on March 16.

The league is in its inaugural season and has been a success, showing off women's professional hockey.

“Bringing these games to three outstanding venues during Women’s History Month will create an unforgettable highlight of this inaugural PWHL season,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. “For fans attending these games and players who are competing on the ice, this will be a great celebration of the advancement and opportunity for women and hockey everywhere.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the PWHL, and to welcome Boston and Ottawa to Little Caesars Arena on March 16,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “It’s been exciting to see the early success of the PWHL, and we’re honored for the opportunity to put on a great event for our fans and support growing the game of hockey for young women.”

In 2019, Little Caesars Arena hosted the Canadian National Women's Team and the U.S. National Women's Team for a game. Several players will return, and three players from PWHL Boston are from Michigan – Shiann Darkangelo (Brighton), Taylor Girard (Macomb), and Megan Keller (Farmington) are all Michigan natives.