PWHL Detroit signs 3 more players, including Michigander Melissa Channel-Watkins

(WXYZ) — PWHL Detroit announced it has signed three more players to the team. According to the team, they signed veteran Melissa Channel-Watkins, who is from Michigan.

Detroit also signed Stephanie Markowski and Mia Botti, all part of the league's open signing period, which began Friday and allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters.

Channel-Watkins is from Plymouth and spent last season with the Vancouver Goldeneyes. She had two assists and tied for fifth among defenders with 44 hits last season.

Markowski was selected 20th overall by the Ottawa Charge in 2024 had had a +6 rating last season and has 10 points in her PWHL career.

PWHL Detroit how has 13 players under contract, plus six players selected in the PWHL Draft.

They are:



Hilary Knight

Daryl Watts

Cayla Barnes

Hanna Bilka

Britta Curl-Salemme

Jesse Compher

Sydney Bard

Taylor Girard

Shiann Darkangel

Nina Jobst-Smith

Melissa Channel-Watkins

Stephanie Markowski

Mia Botti

PWHL Detroit draft picks

