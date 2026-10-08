PWHL Detroit unveils jerseys ahead of inaugural 2026-27 season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of PWHL Detroit’s inaugural season, the team has unveiled its home and away jerseys.

Jess Deeks

The team will hit the ice on December 6 in Las Vegas. Their first home game will be at Little Caesars Arena on December 12 vs. New York.

PWHL Detroit announced that the team’s name and logos will be revealed before the 2026-2027 season, which will be incorporated into their uniforms for the 2027-28 season.

Jess Deeks

“This jersey feels like Detroit—bold, tough, and built with purpose,” said PWHL Detroit forward Hilary Knight in a statement. “There’s a standard that comes with representing this city, and I love that. We have the opportunity to build something from the ground up, create an identity people can rally behind, and make this jersey mean something. I’m ready to wear it and get to work this season.”

The team says the color scheme of white, silver and red for the home jerseys is a callback to Detroit’s 313 area code, and red is representative of the legacy of Hockeytown.

The home jersey will reportedly be available to purchase for fans in the week leading up to PWHL Opening Weekend.

