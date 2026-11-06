11 PWHL Detroit players & staff to participate in IIHF Women's World Championships

The all-new PWHL Detroit team will be well-represented at the IIHF Women's World Championships, which kicked off Friday and goes through the middle of the month.

Watch below: Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season

According to the PWHL, there will be eight Detroit players, plus the team's GM, coach and assistant coach all participating in the tournament.

Watch below: PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase 2

PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase 2

In all, there are 79 PWHL players at the Women's Worlds, including 67 who are signed for the upcoming season. All 12 teams hvae player competing.

The players are:

