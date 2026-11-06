11 PWHL Detroit players & staff to participate in IIHF Women's World Championships

The all-new PWHL Detroit team will be well-represented at the IIHF Women's World Championships, which kicked off Friday and goes through the middle of the month.
Watch below: Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season
Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season
According to the PWHL, there will be eight Detroit players, plus the team's GM, coach and assistant coach all participating in the tournament.
Watch below: PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase 2
PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase 2
In all, there are 79 PWHL players at the Women's Worlds, including 67 who are signed for the upcoming season. All 12 teams hvae player competing.
The players are:
- Daryl Watts - Team Canada forward
- Manon Rhéaume - Team Canada assistant GM
- Nina Jobst-Smith - Team Germany defender
- Akane Shiga - Team Japan forward
- Andrea Brändli - Team Switzerland goaltender
- Hannah Bilka - Team USA forward
- Jesse Compher - Team USA forward
- Hilary Knight - Team USA forward and captain
- Cayla Barnes - Team USA defender
- Josh Sciba - Team USA assistant coach
- Molly Engstrom - Team USA assistant coach