Detroit Clutch reveal theme games & giveaways for inaugural season

The Detroit Clutch revealed a schedule of unity games, theme games and giveaways for its inaugural season at Little Caesars Arena.
According to the league, the games will celebrate the communities, cultures and people that make the game stronger.
Watch below: PWHL Detroit unveils new team name & logo: Detroit Clutch
PWHL Detroit unveils new team name & logo: Detroit Clutch
"Through community partnerships, special programming and in-game activations, the Clutch will create opportunities to recognize local organizations, amplify diverse community voices, and foster a welcoming sense of belonging for fans," the league said.
Games for PWHL Detroit include:
- Saturday, Dec. 12 - Home Opener: Magnet Schedule & Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Ally Financial
- Saturday, Dec. 19 - Next Gen Day
- Saturday, Jan. 30 - Motor City Music Night
- Thursday, Feb. 4 - Black History Celebration
- Friday, Feb. 19 - Michigan Night — Celebrating the people and places that define our state
- Friday, Feb. 26 - Hilary Knight Bobblehead Giveaway & Frontline Heroes
- Sunday, March 28 - Pride Celebration
- Thursday, April 8 - Hispanic Heritage Celebration
- Sunday, April 11 - Fan Appreciation
Watch below: Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season
Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season