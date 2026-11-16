Detroit Clutch reveal theme games & giveaways for inaugural season

The Detroit Clutch revealed a schedule of unity games, theme games and giveaways for its inaugural season at Little Caesars Arena.

According to the league, the games will celebrate the communities, cultures and people that make the game stronger.

Watch below: PWHL Detroit unveils new team name & logo: Detroit Clutch

PWHL Detroit unveils new team name & logo: Detroit Clutch

"Through community partnerships, special programming and in-game activations, the Clutch will create opportunities to recognize local organizations, amplify diverse community voices, and foster a welcoming sense of belonging for fans," the league said.

Games for PWHL Detroit include:



Saturday, Dec. 12 - Home Opener: Magnet Schedule & Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Ally Financial

Saturday, Dec. 19 - Next Gen Day

Saturday, Jan. 30 - Motor City Music Night

Thursday, Feb. 4 - Black History Celebration

Friday, Feb. 19 - Michigan Night — Celebrating the people and places that define our state

Friday, Feb. 26 - Hilary Knight Bobblehead Giveaway & Frontline Heroes

Sunday, March 28 - Pride Celebration

Thursday, April 8 - Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Sunday, April 11 - Fan Appreciation

Watch below: Hilary Knight talks about joining PWHL Detroit, excitement for upcoming season