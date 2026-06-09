Hear what the new PWHL Detroit players said after signing with the team

(WXYZ) — The first five players signed to be with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Detroit team spoke to the media on Tuesday after the second phase of the expansion process ended.

Detroit signed Daryl Watts to a four-year contract, Cayla Barnes to a three-year deal, forward Hannah Bilka to a two-year deal, forward Britta Curl-Salemme to a three-year deal and forward Jesse Compher to a three-year contract.

Watts was offered the EFO, and ranks second all-time in goals in the league with 32 and third in points with 62. She spent the last two seasons with the Toronto Sceptres and one season with the Ottawa Charge.

You can hear the entire press conference in the video below

PWHL Detroit players & GM speak after end of expansion phase 2

All of the players who spoke shared their excitement about joining Detroit and the team that PWHL Detroit General Manager Manon Rheaume is building.

Watts said this was her first time going through expansion as a free agent, and she had a few calls with a few teams to see where she would be a best fit.

"Had a Zoom call with Manon and her team and they blew me away. From that moment on, Detroit was my favorable destination, and I was lucky enough that she offered me the EFO and it all worked out," Watts said.

"Super excited to be a part of Detroit and what Manon is building. Just so cool to see the takeover tours and how well they've done in Hockeytown. It's not called Hockeytown for nothing, so, just really excited to be a part of a sports city," Bilka added. "I think it was a no-brainer seeing some of these players come and just be a part of the talent and to build something part of an inaugural season is super special and definitely something I take a lot of pride in."

Watts also said that she can't wait to play with the other four players who are a part of the foundation in Detroit.

Both Rheaume and Curl-Salemme addressed her signing with the team and the backlash that fans have had over her signing and past activity on social media, and her partnership with an anti-trans organization.

"I obviously acknowledge that there's some upset fans, and I get that it's not something new to me, but I just think of my time in Minnesota and the experience that I had there, and it was overwhelmingly positive. I got to really immerse myself in that community and get to meet fans and just see people eye to eye and be humans together, and I think that's what's important, and that's what I plan to do in Detroit as well," Curl-Salemme said.

Rheaume said that she understands some of the fans have strong feelings about the signing, and they don't take that lightly. She said they put in time talking with people who have played and coached Curl-Salemme, and "and everybody that talks about how she is as a teammate and how she treats every player on the team, and, we felt confident within the teammate we were bringing into our organization."

Compher was asked about getting to live and play in the same city as her brother, J.T., who is a forward for the Detroit Red Wings. She said it was a bonus when it came to signing in Detroit.

"For me, the main focus was this hockey organization that we're building here in Detroit. The four signings that happened before me and what Manon is building as an organization was definitely my first priority," Compher said.

Curl-Salemme also talked about what drew her to the city, saying that the passion of the city for hockey is a huge bonus.

"I know there's gonna be a ton of people really excited for this, this new team, and they're gonna show up for us, and we're just gonna give them our best product," Curl-Salemme said.

There were also reports that Hilary Knight, the captain for Team USA and for the Seattle Torrent, would eventually join Detroit in a sign-and-trade deal with PWHL Las Vegas. Vegas announced Knight's signing on Tuesday.

Rheaume didn't comment on the report, saying that Knight is under contract with Las Vegas.