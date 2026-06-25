Hilary Knight signs contract extension with PWHL Detroit through 2028-29 season

(WXYZ) — Former Team USA and Seattle Torrent Captain Hilary Knight has signed a contract extension with PWHL Detroit.

The team announced the contract extension on Thursday, meaning Knight will be in Detroit through the 2028-29 season. She was previously under contract for one season when Detroit acquired her from PWHL Las Vegas.

“I can’t wait to get to Detroit and start helping build the team’s foundation over the next three years,” said Knight. “Seeing the passion and joy from Detroit fans at the Draft only reinforced my excitement. The vision that Manon has for our roster and the culture she’s building is something special, and will put us in a position to win from the start. I’m looking forward to helping grow the game and contributing to the incredible energy surrounding women’s sports in Detroit.”

Thousands of fans packed the Fox Theatre earlier this month for the PWHL Draft, and thousands of season ticket deposits have been placed for PWHL Detroit's inaugural season.

The team has 15 players under contract for the 2026-27 season, plus another six players drafted. They are:



Hilary Knight

Daryl Watts

Cayla Barnes

Hanna Bilka

Britta Curl-Salemme

Jesse Compher

Sydney Bard

Taylor Girard

Shiann Darkangel

Nina Jobst-Smith

Melissa Channell-Watkins

Stephanie Markowski

Mia Biotti

Olivia Wallin

Alice Philbert

PWHL Detroit draft picks