Olympic gold medalist Megan Keller partners with NHL Foundation on $100K girls hockey grant

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit native and Olympic gold medalist Megan Keller is partnering with the NHL Foundation to launch a new $100,000 Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey Initiative, with $50,000 in funding going to Michigan's Suburban Hockey Foundation.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Megan Keller and NHL Foundation launch $100K girls hockey grant

The grant is designed to offset costs and provide additional support for young athletes entering the sport, helping create opportunities for girls across Michigan who might not otherwise have the chance to play.

For Keller, the effort is personal. Her hockey journey began at Suburban Ice in Farmington Hills — the same rink where the next generation of players is now learning the game.

"I remember taking skating lessons here and doing all the little camps in the summertime," Keller said.

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That journey eventually took her to the top of the Olympic podium, where she scored the golden goal for Team USA.

"I just could not get my gloves, my stick and helmet off fast enough, and celebrate with my teammates," Keller said.

Now, she says she is focused on making sure more young girls have the same opportunities she did.

"To know that I can have an impact in starting somebody else's hockey journey and getting more young girls involved in the sport," Keller said. "You know, some people that maybe wouldn't have the chance to play hockey, this foundation, this grant is going to help do that and it's going to introduce a lot of girls to the sport."

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For families already in the game, the financial support could be significant. Felisha Kim's 10-year-old daughter, Bailee, plays hockey at Suburban Ice and looks up to Professional Women's Hockey League players like Keller.

"That's amazing. Hockey is a very expensive sport, so that will definitely help a lot of families," Felisha Kim said.

Bailee said the connection to Keller makes playing at Suburban Ice feel special.

"It feels amazing and great that a famous player played on the ice that I just played on," Bailee said.

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The grant will be overseen by Suburban Hockey Foundation CEO Tom Anastos, who has known Keller since she was young.

"Obviously, we were thrilled that she looked at home as being the place that she grew up and the sport had an impact on her and she wanted to give back, and she's always been like that," Anastos said.

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Anastos said Keller's story is exactly the kind of example young players need to see.

"It's amazing because she's just like every other kid out here and it all started with a dream," Anastos said.

Keller said she does not take for granted the opportunity to come back and impact the next generation.

"I think for a lot of us who talk about it all the time, there are so many women that have come before us that have worked to put women's hockey in a better spot. Now, it's our job and duty to sort of take on that role model and be that for the next generation and hopefully, we'll leave the sport better than we found it, and sky's the limit. Girl's hockey just continues to get better and better," Keller said.

Heather Pollock

Applications for the Suburban Hockey Foundation grant program will be accepted through Sept. 11. Families selected to receive support will be notified in October.

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